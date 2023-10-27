Select Page

Mines Ministry warns against selling fuel from an unlicensed outlet

Posted by | Nov 20, 2023 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has expressed serious concern over the proliferation of advertisements on social media platforms offering to sell wholesale fuel licenses, retail fuel licenses, and marketing fuel at unapproved prices. These activities have been observed to occur from locations lacking the necessary licensing.

Bryan Eiseb, the acting executive of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, highlighted the Ministry’s responsibility in regulating the distribution of petroleum products, particularly petrol and diesel, within the petroleum downstream sector.

This regulatory oversight is governed by various laws including the Petroleum Products and Energy Act of 1990, the Petroleum Products and Energy Amendment Act of 2000, and the Petroleum Products Regulations of 2000.

Eiseb outlined the licenses and certificates that the Ministry issues for specific operational purposes, which include the Fuel Retail License for operating fuel retail outlets, the Fuel Wholesale License for fuel wholesalers, and the Fuel Consumer Installation Certificate necessary for commercial, industrial, farming, or mining operations.

He emphasized that as per Regulation 29 (1) (2), these licenses and certificates are non-transferable and cannot be sold.

The fuel pricing, encompassing petrol and diesel, is subject to regulatory control, regularly updated, and officially published in monthly gazette releases under the Petroleum Products and Energy Act of 1990. Consequently, marketing or selling fuel licenses or certificates, as highlighted in the Petroleum Products Regulations 2000, Regulation 29 (1) and (2), is illegal.

Moreover, Eiseb pointed out that selling fuel (petrol and diesel) from an unlicensed outlet or without the requisite license is strictly prohibited. He urged individuals engaged in such activities to cease their unlawful practices immediately.

 

