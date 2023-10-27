Ghanaian tourists participate in “November in Namibia” promotion

A group of 21 Ghanaian tourists will participate in the “November in Namibia” Tourism and Business pilot initiative, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

The programme aims to bolster Namibia’s tourism industry within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the vision for a united Africa

Furthermore, this initiative also represents a step forward in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism between Namibia and Ghana, signed in April 2022 in Accra.

According to the ministry, the initiative seeks to create a network of African enthusiasts dedicated to intra-Africa tourism, travel, and trade. It encompasses a diverse array of engaging activities, including safaris, film screenings, culinary experiences, trade discussions, and networking sessions, all bundled within a comprehensive 7-day holiday package from Ghana to Namibia.

Scheduled to arrive on Sunday, the visiting group comprises esteemed Ghanaian professionals from various sectors. This includes specialized medical practitioners, published authors, business owners, bankers, legal experts, and entertainment industry professionals. Throughout their visit, they are anticipated to engage in courtesy meetings with multiple industries, leveraging the trip to build connections and partnerships.

“The initiative not only showcases cultural exchange but also presents an opportunity for economic and professional collaborations between Ghana and Namibia. This visit emphasizes the commitment of both nations to strengthen ties and promote tourism, fostering greater unity and collaboration across the African continent.”