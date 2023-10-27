Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa unite to enhance Kalahari Corridor Management and Development

The governments of Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa recently formalised their commitment to the advancement and smooth operation of the Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The landmark agreement signifies a collective aspiration to foster trade relationships and ensure unimpeded movement of goods and individuals across the corridor and the broader region.

TKC Marketing and Communications, Ankwetse Hunda in a statement this week said the MoU, encapsulating the vision of the three participating nations, lays the foundation for collaborative efforts aimed at streamlining trade processes and facilitating seamless transportation along the TKC. In line with the stipulations outlined in Articles 2.2 and 4.2 of the TKCMC MoU, the TKCMC Member States are gearing up to conduct the 13th TKCMC Joint Law Enforcement Operation (JLEO) in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Scheduled on a biannual basis, these operations rotate between member countries, with Botswana hosting the 12th JLEO in Jwaneng earlier this year, and South Africa set to accommodate the subsequent operation next year.

During the upcoming event, law enforcement representatives from diverse stakeholders involved in trade facilitation across the three member states will converge to establish checkpoints along the Trans Kalahari Corridor.

The 13th TKCMC Joint Law Enforcement Operation will run under the theme “Safer Corridor #Brighter Future: Navigating the TKC to Safety,” from 21 to 26 November.

Hunda meanwhile said the collaborative endeavor among Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa marks a significant stride towards fortifying trade relations and ensuring the efficient management and development of the Trans Kalahari Corridor, fostering prosperity and security across the region.