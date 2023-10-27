Select Page

Hardap Governor accepts computer donation on behalf of Rooiduin learners

Posted by | Nov 20, 2023 |

Hardap Governor accepts computer donation on behalf of Rooiduin learners

Telecom Namibia donated ten computers to the Rooiduin Secondary School in Aranos as part of the utility’s Corporate Social Investment, that will have a measurable impact on improving the digital ability of learners at rural schools.

At a ceremony at the school, Telecom Namibia Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda said “As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously allocate available resources to support initiatives that contribute to the social and economic growth and development of our people.”

The computers were received by the Hardap Governor, Hon Rev Salomon April on behalf of the Rooiduin learners.

“Through the provision of these computers, Telecom Namibia is not only supporting the delivery of quality education but also empowering learners with access to the internet, which serves as their “information highway” and pathway to education. The internet opens up a world of knowledge and opportunities, enabling learners to explore new horizons, conduct research, and connect with peers and experts from around the globe,” said Shanapinda.

“Recognizing the digital divide as a significant challenge in the country, Telecom Namibia acknowledges that many learners still lack access to computers and the internet, limiting their opportunities for growth and development. By providing these computers, Telecom Namibia takes a step to bridging this divide and ensuring that every learner has an equal chance to succeed,” he said.

Telecom emphasizes that education serves as the foundation on which the future is built. By investing in ICT development, the company invests in the leaders of tomorrow.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

National esports finals slated for Saturday – Gamers to battle it out in PES and Tekken7

National esports finals slated for Saturday – Gamers to battle it out in PES and Tekken7

24 September 2020

Digital payments to hit record US$4.7 trillion in 2020

Digital payments to hit record US$4.7 trillion in 2020

27 January 2020

MTC awarded environmental clearance to roll-out 081EVERY1 project

MTC awarded environmental clearance to roll-out 081EVERY1 project

12 September 2018

Tap-A-Meal continues to deliver at your doorstep

Tap-A-Meal continues to deliver at your doorstep

12 October 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<