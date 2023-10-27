Survey finds it is difficult to appoint suitably skilled employees

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

A survey conducted by the Economic Policy Research Association (EPRA) among 559 Namibian business entities revealed that 56% find it “difficult” to obtain appropriately skilled employees, whilst 30% find it “extremely difficult”.

The 2022 report states that increasingly, skilled Namibians need to catch up with global standards if they ply their trade in a small, shrinking Namibian economy. “In the era of globalisation, skilled Namibian’s, especially the youth, are more easily able to relocate to where their skills are best rewarded, resulting in the erosion of the Namibians skills base, the hindering of additional job creation and a reduction in the government’s revenue,” the report reads.

These findings are part of a Private Sector Engagement Report to promote Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Namibia launched during August 2023 at Am Weinberg Hotel, Windhoek. Hosted by Ms Afra Schimming Chase, co-organised by the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the two-day public-private engagement dwelled on this process with discussions across various business sectors, including the informal economy.

Hon Lucia Ipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade says in the UNDP report that , “While it is key that we postulate the trilateral cooperation it is very important that in the design, implementation and monitoring of the private sector component that we emphasise that you need to be in the ‘driver seat yourself.`

The objectives are to institutionalise a dialogue between the private sector and the government to enhance Namibia’s business environment and promote greater cooperation and collaboration between these two sectors.

Furthermore they underscore the UNDP’s role as facilitator in supporting the country to understand existing private sector-driven initiatives and how these can be strengthened through partnerships with the government for greater impact. A pillar of this process is seen as encouraging dialogue that facilitates the alignment of support from major corporations to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSM Enterprises), with a specific focus on strengthening capacity and bolstering the local private sector through the informal economy.

UNDP Resident Representative, Alka Bhatia, called upon the private sector to come together and provide substantive input in the National Development plan (NDP) and contribute to the development agenda of the country. “I pledge the commitment of UNDP to support the continued engaging [of] the government and private sector through a private sector-led dialogue platform.”

The Windhoek meeting was attended by private sector entities representing a large range of commercial enterprises. The meeting deliberated on challenges and limitations but also identified opportunities for further collaboration between the public and private sectors. (Photograph by Monika Ndapandula Shifotoka of UNDP Namibia)