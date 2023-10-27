Namibia and Botswana set to revamp roaming rates for seamless connectivity across SADC

In a bid to promote seamless connectivity and enhance regional integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the governments of Namibia and Botswana have announced plans to implement new roaming rates starting 01 April next year.

The intention is to streamline charges across borders in alignment with the Single Digital Market project.

During an official meeting held in Windhoek on Thursday 16 November, Dr Peya Mushelenga, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology, and Thulagano Segokgo, Botswana’s Minister of Communications, Knowledge, and Technology, reaffirmed their commitment to drive digital cooperation between the two nations.

The ministers agreed to expedite the harmonization of roaming charges across the SADC region, aligning with the cost-based roaming project established by SADC ministers responsible for Information and Communications in June 2023.

Recognising the pivotal role of mobile telecommunication services in promoting regional trade and integration, both ministers emphasized the need for collaboration between Namibia’s Communications Regulatory Authority and Botswana’s Communications Regulatory Authority.

Together with Mobile Network Operators, they are tasked with developing a framework to reduce roaming charges between the two countries.

As a part of the initiative, a Joint Technical Committee has been formed by the two communication bodies. Furthermore, operators have been formally notified of the decision to lower charges, and an extensive data collection exercise has begun to facilitate the implementation of the revised rates.

This collaboration between Namibia and Botswana signifies a step to achieving enhanced connectivity and boosting digital inclusivity across the SADC region

The anticipated implementation of the new roaming rates will benefit both citizens and businesses and promote more accessible and affordable communication services within SADC.