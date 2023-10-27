Namibia takes steps to meet Paris Climate Agreement goals

By Adolf Kaure.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, HW Trevino Forbes said that collaboration between central government with representatives at national and local level, is crucial to bring solutions to the Climate Change challenge, when he spoke at the stocktaking for climate change preparedness at local level, conducted in Walvis Bay earlier this week.

The stocktaking is one of many slated to take place in different cities across the world ahead of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC) 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will happen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 30 November until 12 December this year.

“By issuing a formal submission to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC), we ensure that the local perspective and efforts are represented on the global stage.”

“Over the course of this event, we hope to create a space where diverse voices can be heard, expertise can be shared, and innovative solutions can be explored.”

“It is through collective action and collaboration that we can drive meaningful change and progress in our fight against climate change.”

“So let us embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and a willingness to listen, learn and engage with one another. Together, we can make a difference and pave the way for a more sustainable future,” said Forbes.

The goal is to provide an official contribution to the Paris Agreement’s Global Stocktaking, essentially turning every city hall and regional parliament into mini-COP venues under the banner of #Stocktake4ClimateEmergency.

Other cities which will also host this event include Accra, Ghana (23 November), Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (25 November), Manila, Philippines (20 November) and Yarra, Australia (26 November).

The global stocktaking is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they are collectively making progress to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The United Nations Developmental Plan’s Climate Change Convention wants to keep the global rise in temperature below 2℃ arguing that the burning of fossil fuels in industry globally has contributed to climate change.

According to Namibia’s Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta, Namibia is also committed to reduce carbon emissions.

“We have a goal that by 2030, 79% of our energy will come from renewable sources of energy,”said Shifeta.

Walvis Bay Mayor, HW Trevino Forbes speaking at the stocktaking event to assess the readiness of local leadership for Climate Change Emergency. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)