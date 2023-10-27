Wildlife Resorts unveils Black Friday specials

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has unveiled its Black Friday Specials, crafted for avid travelers but primarily aimed at offering affordable opportunities for people keen on exploring the country.

Running from 24 to 30 November these exclusive Black Friday Special vouchers promise unforgettable experiences, said NWR spokesperson, Nelson Ashipala in a statement on Thursday.

Ashipala said with limited availability, these vouchers are priced at N$1000 for bed & breakfast at Classic resorts and N$1999 for bed & breakfast at Eco Resorts.

Tailored for local and international clients, these specially designed vouchers allow travel flexibility from 5 December to 30 April 2024, facilitating the perfect getaway, he said.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to explore and admire Namibia’s natural marvels,” he said.

He highlighted that these Black Friday Specials are designed to enable Namibians to experience the country’s beauty firsthand, focusing on some of the recently renovated resorts, a testament to NWR’s dedication to maintaining these exceptional destinations.

The exclusive vouchers are expected to garner high demand due to their limited availability

The booking window opens on 24 November, and interested individuals are urged to swiftly secure these vouchers.