Students shine at 11th Annual MUNNAM High School Conference

The 11th edition of the Model United Nations Namibia (MUNNAM) High School Conference drew to a triumphant a fortnight ago at the UN House in Klein Windhoek, marking an enriching forum for high school delegates from across.

Hosted by the UN System in Namibia in collaboration with the British High Commission in Namibia, the conference spanned from 1 to 2 November, focusing on the pivotal theme, “The rising burden of chronic diseases and pandemics poses a challenge for public health systems and requires innovative approaches to improve population health, A new wave in public health.”

Gathering 100 high school delegates, the MUNNAM conference empowered participants to step into the roles of diplomats representing diverse nations.

Over two intensive days, these young diplomats engaged in thought-provoking discussions, leveraging their skills in debate, diplomacy, and collaboration to address pressing global health challenges and their far-reaching socio-economic and political implications.

The conference culminated in the formulation of a comprehensive resolution that proposed innovative strategies to tackle the critical issues deliberated upon during the event. The delegates showcased exceptional diplomatic acumen, a spirit of cooperation, and an unwavering commitment to addressing real-world challenges.

Recognizing outstanding contributions and diplomatic prowess, the conference awarded prestigious titles to commend exemplary delegates and schools:

Best Speaker: Stefan Becker of Windhoek High School, representing Colombia, received acclaim for his eloquence and persuasive arguments, earning him the title of “Best Speaker.”

Best Delegate: Kiran Wolf, a delegate from Windhoek International School representing China, demonstrated exceptional diplomatic prowess and comprehensive knowledge, securing the esteemed title of “Best Delegate.”

Best Delegation: Lukas Neuhaus from DHPS and Kazuki Sadamoto from Windhoek International School, representing the Russian Federation, jointly received the accolade for “Best Delegation” due to their collaborative efforts and outstanding diplomacy.

Best School: St. Paul’s College was recognized as the “Best School,” acknowledging its commitment to nurturing excellence among its students and its remarkable performance throughout the MUNNAM conference.

Best New School: Osire Secondary School, in its debut appearance at MUNNAM, demonstrated remarkable dedication and enthusiasm, earning the title of “Best New School” for its promising start in the Model UN sphere.

According to a statement from the UN system, these exceptional young individuals and schools not only demonstrated dedication to diplomacy but also showcased their potential as future leaders and global citizens.

Deputy British High Commissioner Charlotte Fenton expressed satisfaction in supporting the Model UN programme for three consecutive years, praising its role in fostering global citizenship awareness among learners and encouraging diplomatic discourse.

Meanwhile, the Head of the United Nations Information Centre in Windhoek Anthea Basson, extended gratitude to teachers and past participants, highlighting their collective efforts in sustaining the Model UN programme over 11 successful years.

For over a decade, MUNNAM has served as a catalyst for youth engagement and empowerment in Namibia, fostering a deeper understanding of the United Nations’ role and equipping hundreds of Namibian youths with practical skills in research, public speaking, diplomacy, and negotiation.