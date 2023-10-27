Select Page

Eagles squad for final T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers named

Nov 17, 2023

Cricket Namibia this week announced a 15-man squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers

The regional final is scheduled from 22 to 30 November in Windhoek.

The 15 players are as follows: Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Helao Yafrance, Shawn Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Nico Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz and Malan Kruger.

Currently, seven teams are hunting for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Joining Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Uganda at the regional final are four teams from across the two Sub-Regional Qualifiers: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

The top two sides in the tournament will qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

 

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

