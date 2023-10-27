MultiChoice introduce streaming platforms for GOtv users

MultiChoice recently introduced the GOtv steam to GOtv customers across the country, expanding its online offering to viewers.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze said it is no secret that more and more people are leaning towards streaming services to experience uninterrupted entertainment that is uninhibited by infomercials and ads.

“GOtv Stream is just another way MultiChoice is continuing our trend of upwards innovation, as we strive to evolve with our audiences and their viewing needs,” he added.

Gertze explained that from the initial launch of GOtv in Namibia in 2011 and now with GOtv Stream, what drives innovation for them, is providing their customers with the content they love, in the way that is best for them.

“As the home of the best sports and entertainment, we will continue to deliver unrivaled value and choice for our customers. This way, every single Namibian can enjoy the magic of our content,” he said.

MultiChoice Namibia confirmed that the new feature allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favourite programmes and other content on electronic devices, keeping them connected at any time and from anywhere.

“Some of the functionality available are, Live TV, TV guide, CatchUp, us on up to four devices downloading content to device, and Live Chat,” they added.

Gertze said they have already made their presence in the digital space by having their online platform, DStv Stream, and not GOtv customers can enjoy the same user-friendly, and personalized streaming at their fingertips.

“All paid-up GOtv customers, with an internet connection can download and use GOtv Stream for free, available on Google Play store or the Apple App store, depending on the device,” he concluded.