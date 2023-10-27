Bank Windhoek appoints Linyondi as Strategic Communication Manager

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack on Thursday unveiled Samuel Linyondi as the new Strategic Communication Manager, effective from 1 October.

Pack highlighted Linyondi’s impressive qualifications and substantial industry experience as a strategic communication professional.

She emphasized his comprehensive expertise spanning various facets of strategic communication, including strategy development, brand and image repositioning, stakeholder engagement, internal and external communication, as well as adeptness in managing media relations.

“Linyondi is passionate about adding value by building strong, credible, and trusted corporate brands. This characteristic is evident in his impactful and proven contributions to the equity of the Bank Windhoek brand through the successful implementation of impactful communication strategies and initiatives,” she said.

In his new role, Linyondi will oversee the strategic planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of internal and external communication strategies to support the performance of the Bank’s overall corporate communication plan, based on the Bank’s core business objectives and strategy. An additional essential duty of Linyondi is media relations management.

“Linyondi’s communication skills have made him an invaluable asset to our team. In this new role, he will play a key role in shaping Bank Windhoek’s strategic communication efforts and enhancing the Bank’s brand presence,” said Pack.

Linyondi holds an Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. He also has accreditation from various educational institutions focused on professional business writing and media training. He is a member of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) and once served as its Treasurer on the Institution’s board.

His Bank Windhoek journey started in 2012 within the Marketing and Corporate Communication Services department’s Creative Services division. He then moved to the Corporate Communication division as a Corporate Communication Practitioner.

In 2021, Linyondi acted as the Bank’s Public Relations and Reputational Risk Manager, a position he held until his recent appointment.

Pack congratulated Linyondi on his appointment and wished him all the best as he took on the responsibility of the Bank’s Strategic Communication Manager.