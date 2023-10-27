Environmental Awareness Expo enlightens Katima Mulilo community on human-wildlife harmony

Wild Kids Academy in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Namibia recently hosted an impactful Environmental Awareness Expo on 3 November, at Wild Kids Academy Junior Primary in Boma, Katima Mulilo.

The event, supported by the Goethe-Institut Namibia and Wild Waters Group of Lodges, showcased an inspiring amalgamation of nature awareness and conservation initiatives, a statement released this week revealed.

The expo aimed to illuminate the intricate relationship between humans and wildlife, employing innovative methods such as a creative awareness brochure and an engaging theatre play on human-wildlife conflict. Visitors were enthralled as they delved into the interactive presentations, contemplating the delicate equilibrium between human activities and the natural habitat.

The day’s agenda also featured documentaries from the Goethe-Institut Science Film Festival 2023, spotlighting ecological restoration projects across the globe. Notably, two Namibian films, ‘The River People’ by Namibia Nature Foundation and ‘Forests of a Desert Land’ by Collective Productions, were prominent selections, offering insights into local environmental narratives.

A diverse array of environmentally conscious stakeholders, including UNAM, Namibia Nature Foundation, and World Wildlife Fund, among others, actively participated in the expo, each hosting informative stalls. This event served not only as a platform for learning but also as a celebration of the splendor and significance of the natural world.

Reflecting on the day’s success, Corinna Burth, representing the Goethe-Institut Namibia, expressed admiration for the outstanding efforts of Wild Kids Academy in promoting environmental protection and fostering peaceful coexistence with wildlife.

Burth praised the school’s commitment to sustainability goals and integrating these principles into their educational framework, advocating for similar initiatives in other educational institutions.

The young learners of Wild Kids Academy were actively engaged in a project titled ‘The Food Basket Clash,’ exploring sustainable solutions to human-wildlife conflict in the Zambezi Region of Namibia. Through educational activities and the exploration of successful case studies, these learners honed their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, culminating in the presentation of an Environmental Awareness Day – a groundbreaking initiative in Katima Mulilo.

Among the highlights of the event was an engaging theatre play crafted by the learners themselves, reflecting their passion for wildlife conservation. Additionally, a beautifully crafted and informative brochure focusing on human-wildlife conflict emerged as a tangible outcome of their dedication and commitment.

The Environmental Awareness Expo at Wild Kids Academy not only imparted knowledge but also inspired a deeper appreciation for ecological harmony, showcasing the power of education in fostering a sustainable future.