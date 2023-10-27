EPL at Madison North Uranium Project in Erongo Region renewed

Last week, Canadian mining outfit, Madison Metals Inc. announced the successful renewal of Exclusive Prospecting License 7011 in the Madison North project area, situated adjacent to the globally renowned Rössing Uranium Mine in the Erongo region.

This renewal is a pivotal development for Madison’s portfolio, holding an 85% interest in EPL-7011 within a well-established uranium belt, the miner said in a statement.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive of Madison Metals highlights the strategic significance of EPL-7011.

“This renewal strengthens Madison’s strategic land position, supported by an NI 43-101 technical report confirming the license’s potential for uranium deposits. Alongside the renewal and the previously acquired Environmental Clearance Certificate, it underscores Madison’s commitment to responsible exploration and development,” he said.

He further said the strategic renewal of EPL-7011, backed by an NI 43-101 technical report, aligns with their focused approach to maintaining and expanding our presence in this uranium-rich area.

“Our ongoing efforts concentrate on strategic exploration and drilling for potential deposit expansions on adjoining concessions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madison Metals maintains a cautious approach, ensuring that exploration and development activities align with environmental stewardship and stakeholder value.

Madison Metals Inc. is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team possesses geological and financial expertise, demonstrating a track record of creating shareholder value.