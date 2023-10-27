Select Page

Legal Assistance Centre and EU unveil project to support San community rights

Posted by | Nov 16, 2023 |

Legal Assistance Centre and EU unveil project to support San community rights

A collaborative initiative named ‘Empowering the San: Legal Capacity Building for Human Rights Access’ was recently inaugurated last week by the Legal Assistance Centre, marking a significant step forward in aiding the San community.

This project, backed by a substantial EURO 330,000 funding from the European Union, is designed to address the longstanding legal challenges faced by the San people.

Envisioned to span three years, the initiative comes as a response to the persisting hardships experienced by the San population in Namibia.

Despite 33 years of independence, comprehensive studies have revealed that the collective circumstances of the San have not significantly progressed. While some pockets within their communities may have witnessed slight improvements, the overall living conditions remain a concern.

According to the Legal Assistance Centre, the primary objective of this undertaking is to enhance the quality of life for the San by establishing an environment that empowers them to assert their rights independently.

They underscored that the project aims to facilitate improved access for San communities to fundamental constitutional and international human rights.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to bolster awareness and advocacy capabilities to combat various forms of discrimination on all fronts. Moreover, it intends to create more opportunities for meaningful involvement in decision-making processes for individuals within minority groups and vulnerable situations.

The Centre also highlighted the project’s focus on enhancing regulatory frameworks and measures concerning critical social services. These measures will specifically address the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services and education, both of which are crucial facets in improving the overall well-being and opportunities for the San community.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Windhoek and Bremen talk about urban agriculture and food security

Windhoek and Bremen talk about urban agriculture and food security

24 September 2021

Guides foster skills that build confidence and help girls become strong women

Guides foster skills that build confidence and help girls become strong women

26 October 2017

Boerewors and burgers in the Shoebox

Boerewors and burgers in the Shoebox

13 February 2015

Your very own schoolbag

Your very own schoolbag

4 March 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<