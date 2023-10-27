Legal Assistance Centre and EU unveil project to support San community rights

A collaborative initiative named ‘Empowering the San: Legal Capacity Building for Human Rights Access’ was recently inaugurated last week by the Legal Assistance Centre, marking a significant step forward in aiding the San community.

This project, backed by a substantial EURO 330,000 funding from the European Union, is designed to address the longstanding legal challenges faced by the San people.

Envisioned to span three years, the initiative comes as a response to the persisting hardships experienced by the San population in Namibia.

Despite 33 years of independence, comprehensive studies have revealed that the collective circumstances of the San have not significantly progressed. While some pockets within their communities may have witnessed slight improvements, the overall living conditions remain a concern.

According to the Legal Assistance Centre, the primary objective of this undertaking is to enhance the quality of life for the San by establishing an environment that empowers them to assert their rights independently.

They underscored that the project aims to facilitate improved access for San communities to fundamental constitutional and international human rights.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to bolster awareness and advocacy capabilities to combat various forms of discrimination on all fronts. Moreover, it intends to create more opportunities for meaningful involvement in decision-making processes for individuals within minority groups and vulnerable situations.

The Centre also highlighted the project’s focus on enhancing regulatory frameworks and measures concerning critical social services. These measures will specifically address the provision of quality and affordable healthcare services and education, both of which are crucial facets in improving the overall well-being and opportunities for the San community.