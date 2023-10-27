Over 100,000 students graduate from International Bible Course

More than 108,000 students from around the world participated in the third record-breaking graduation ceremony on Sunday, at Daegu Stadium in South Korea after completing a theological course offered by Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Among the graduates were 228 Namibians, while in the SADC region, there were 2,322 South Africans, 67 Zimbabweans, and several more from Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

In addition, local ceremonies were held in Cape Town, Gqeberha, Durban, Johannesburg, Windhoek, Harare, and many other Southern African metros.

According to Shincheonji Church officials, this is the third time over 100,000 students have graduated from the church’s Bible courses. Previously, similar ceremonies graduated 103,764 in 2019 and 106,186 in 2022.

Amongst the students graduating were 6,274 former and current Christian pastors and leaders from different denominational backgrounds. “My experience was so marvelous because before I thought I knew the whole Bible, but now I came to know the revealed Word of God (Bible), which is the one that gives salvation,” stated Pastor Philip Mathebula of Gqeberha.

Pastor Tjaheja Meroro commented: “It was a great honour to be among 108,084 students graduating today. It was well organized and well planned. I will invite many people to come and join this because it is a great event. But most importantly, we study the book of God (Bible) – to have peace in the world. If we don’t know the word of God, then we have war in this world, but I don’t want that. I want peace. So here we are learning more about peace.”

Man-Hee Lee, the chairman of Shincheonji Church, said in his celebratory address that: “God will witness our gathering. Let us strive to make the world a better place per God’s will.”

Tan Young-Jin, the Director of Shincheonji’s theological centre, urged graduates to put what they had learned into practice to have a beneficial influence on their local community. “Now, let us take the lead in healing the nations and achieving global peace.”

“Shincheonji is the only church where more than 100,000 saints gather annually to celebrate such a glorious occasion,” said Jessica De Leuw, a graduate from Cape Town.

“This is certainly a beacon of hope in a world faced with turmoil, conflicts, wars, and natural disasters. Many people studied because the actual Word is here, as are God and Jesus. I sincerely hope that everyone would verify the Word and strive to be one with the Bible.”

During the graduation ceremony a 15-minute card section performance entitled “The New Testament Revelation testified by Shincheonji: The Events of Betrayal, Destruction, and Salvation” uniquely told the story of the entire chapters of Revelation in the Bible in a compressed form. 10,000 individuals took part in this card section receiving enthusiastic cheers and applause from the crowds.

Because of the event’s large-scale nature, there was a strong emphasis on safety, security, and order. “We also placed significant emphasis on emergency response training, deployment of medical personnel, and the establishment of a medical system to prepare for cold weather and unforeseen circumstances,” the church said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Namibia Church has invited the general public to its post-graduation exhibition, which will take place this Saturday, 18 November.

“This remarkable graduation marks the culmination of a transformative journey, that has seen over 100,000 people empowered by the power of the revealed Word and faith.”

According to the church, the exhibition will showcase the transformative impact of Shincheonji’s International Bible course through personal stories, interactive displays, and inspiring testimonies. “It is a celebration of spiritual growth and theological achievement and a testament to Shincheonji’s commitment to empowering individuals through education and faith,” it noted.

Shincheonji is an international church organisation that has branches across all the continents of the world. The church organisation’s full name is Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony and was established in 1984. It has branch churches across the continent of Africa including Ethiopia in the North, Uganda and Kenya in the East as well as South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in the South.