Debmarine backs Science Commission with enterprising women’s PITCH Night

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

A successful PITCH Night event, organized by the National Commission on Research Science and Technology and sponsored by Debmarine Namibia, featured impactful presentations from women innovators who are driving the future of various industries.

Held at the Marigold Hotel, the event provided an inspiring experience for attendees. The programme included a welcome address by the Science Commission Chief Executive, Prof Anicia Peters who highlighted that this year’s programme received a remarkable 338 applications from various regions across Namibia.

The applications were distributed as follows: Khomas (105), Oshana (38), Erongo (33), Oshikoto (33), Omusati (30), Ohangwena (25), Karas (18), Otjozondjupa (16), Kavango East (11), Omaheke (10), Zambezi (8), Hardap (6), Kunene (3), and Kavango West (2).

From the pool of 338 applications, 23 female start-ups were selected for participation. However, only 22 of them confirmed and took part in the training for Phase I, Phase II, and the final phase, Phase III.

Prof Peters speech was followed by engaging pitches from female entrepreneurs showing their ideas and solutions. The presentations delivered by the innovators left a lasting impression on the audience, and their ideas and solutions are expected to have a significant impact on science and technology in the future. The event concluded with a networking dinner.