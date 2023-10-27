Sebastian Ndeitunga appointed Ohangwena Regional Governor

President H.E Dr Hage Geingob has appointed Lt Gen (Rtd) Sebastian Ndeitunga as the Regional Governor of the Ohangwena Region, the presidency announced in a statement on Wednesday.

This appointment, effective from 16 November, comes under the powers vested in the President by Articles 32 4 (a) (hh) and 110A (1), in conjunction with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Act, 1990 as amended.

The responsibilities entrusted to Lt Gen (Rtd) Ndeitunga as the new Governor include overseeing the full implementation of programs and projects within the Ohangwena Region, aligning them with budgetary allocations. Furthermore, he is directed to collaborate with various offices, ministries, and agencies to ensure efficient service delivery for the region’s residents.

Geingob expressed confidence in Ndeitunga’s competence, commitment, and fairness in executing his duties as the Regional Governor of Ohangwena, the presidency said adding that the President emphasized these qualities, highlighting the expectations placed upon Ndeitunga in his new role.

In line with constitutional provisions allowing the President to appoint and remove individuals from office, Geingob relieved Walde Ndevashiya from his position as Governor of Ohangwena Region, effective from the same date, 16 November

Meanwhile, Geingob extended gratitude to the outgoing Governor, Ndevashiya, acknowledging his service during his tenure as Governor of the Ohangwena Region.