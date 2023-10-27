German apprenticeship programme to benefit local youth launched

The German Apprenticeship Connect Programme 2023 was launched in Windhoek on Tuesday. The programme set to address the country’s youth unemployment will provide access to Germany’s dual apprenticeship model for valuable skills and international work experience.

Director of the Goethe-Institut in Namibia, Dennis Schroeder in a statement at the launch said the shared vision and commitment between the two countries to tackle the pressing issue of youth unemployment by offering vocational training opportunities in Germany for local youth.

“In Namibia, we are confronted with a critical issue that touches the heart of every community: the high rate of youth unemployment. This issue is not just static; it represents the unrealized dreams and talents of a generation. However, this issue, deeply concerning as it is, also opens the door to a unique collaboration between Namibia and Germany,” he said.

The programme will feature an innovative online platform connecting local youth with companies and vocational training in Germany, serving as a bridge for skill acquisition, cultural preparation, and knowledge circulation to enrich both individuals and Namibia, he added.

According to Schroeder, this collaboration addresses Germany’s apprenticeship shortage by training local youth, offering a unique opportunity for synergy to tackle unemployment in Namibia and contribute to filling the skilled workforce gap in Germany.