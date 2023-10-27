Wildlife Resorts caps 69 hospitality graduates

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts Hospitality Institute (NWR HI) recently commemorated the achievement of 69 individuals who completed specialized training in various aspects of hospitality and tourism.

The celebratory graduation ceremony, held at Gross Barmen in Okahandja on Monday, marked a significant milestone in the educational journey of these dedicated trainees.

This initiative, which commenced at two centers – Khorixas Rest Camp and Gross Barmen Resort, initially enrolled 80 apprentices, NWR spokesperson, Nelson Ashipala said in a statement.

According to Ashipala, out of these, 69 trainees successfully completed the programme and officially graduated.

The comprehensive training programme was made possible through funding provided under the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) initiative, facilitated by the Namibia Training Authority.

Additional support came from the Kunene Regional Council, which funded seven private students, and an extra 12 private students specializing in tour guiding.

The graduating cohort achieved qualifications in various domains such as front office operations, commercial cookery, housekeeping operations, food and beverage services, and local tourism guiding at level 3. Equipped with this diverse skill set, the graduates are poised to become invaluable assets to Namibia’s growing hospitality and tourism industry.

This achievement holds particular significance within Namibia’s National Development Plan 5, where the tourism sector is recognized as a key contributor to the country’s economic growth. The successful graduation of these trainees aligns with the nation’s overarching objectives, highlighting the pivotal role a skilled and motivated workforce plays in driving economic progress.

The NWR Hospitality Institute expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Namibia Training Authority, the Kunene Regional Council, and private sponsors, for their unwavering support throughout the training programme.