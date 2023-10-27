Nuyoma appointed Capricorn Group’s head honcho

In a recent announcement made by Gerhard Fourie, Chairman of the Capricorn Group Board, the search for the Group Chief Executive of Capricorn Group has reached a successful conclusion.

The Capricorn Group Board has given the nod to the appointment of David Nuyoma as the Group Chief Executive Designate, effective 01 January 2024, and subsequently as the substantive Group Chief Executive from 01 March 2024, pending regulatory approval.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Fourie said the search for the Group’s leader reached a successful conclusion.

Describing Nuyoma as an accomplished executive leader, Fourie highlighted his extensive experience as the former Chief Executive of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) and previously, as the Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Namibia. He expressed confidence in Mr Nuyoma’s forward-thinking approach, exceptional stakeholder relations, and proven ability to steer strategic decisions and sustainable operations, emphasizing that these qualities make him the ideal leader for Capricorn Group’s current journey.

On behalf of the board of directors, management, and staff of Capricorn Group, Fourie extended a warm welcome to Nuyoma, stating, “We are privileged to have attracted Mr David Nuyoma to our Group. He is one of the most respected business leaders in Namibia, and we are confident that the Group will greatly benefit from his leadership. We wish him the very best of success in his new role.”

Expressing his delight and honour at assuming the position Nuyoma conveyed his eagerness to enhance the value of the publicly listed, locally-owned financial institution.

Furthermore, Fourie acknowledged and expressed gratitude to Thinus Prinsloo for his substantial contributions to the growth and success of Capricorn Group during his tenure as Group Chief Executive.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Prinsloo agreed to remain in his current position as Group Chief Executive until 29 February 2024. During this time, he will facilitate the handover of responsibilities to Nuyoma and collaborate with the Group Chairman and the Executive Management Team for an orientation programme and induction process for Nuyoma.