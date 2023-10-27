Angus McNab moves to Momentum Metropolitan to supervise local distribution channels

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has appointed Angus Mc Nab as its new Head of Distribution for Momentum Corporate.

The appointment of Angus McNab as Head of Distribution for Momentum Corporate, was announced this week by Momentum Metropolitan Namibia. Based on a 20-year career in sales and distribution in financial services, Angus will bring transformative changed to Momentum Metropolitan’s distribution strategies.

During his career, Angus has worked in both Namibia and South Africa for companies such as Liberty, Old Mutual and Alexander Forbes.

His has a solid understanding of critical financial legislation, coupled with his technical knowledge and excellent communication skills, making him an ideal person to steer the insurer’s transformation strategy.

In his new role, Angus’ primary focus will be on innovating customer-centric approaches. His commitment to enhancing intermediary and customer engagement and satisfaction, is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Sakaria Nghikembua, Group Chief Executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, expressed confidence in Angus’ capabilities. “His extensive experience and insightful perspective on the financial services industry, coupled with his understanding of the needs of our stakeholders, makes him the ideal leader to propel our corporate distribution channel forward,” he said.