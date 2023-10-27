Rundu teacher picks right key to start his wheels

A teacher at Tondoro Junior Primary in Rundu, Karel Kaliki Kandjimi, is the proud owner of a out-of-the-box Volkswagen Polo Vivo, courtesy of Letshego Bank as part of their swipe campaign in partnership with MasterCard.

Kaliki is a customer of the Letshego Bank Rundu branch for the past five years.

At a function, early this week, three hopeful finalists came together, each with one chance to pick the right key to start the car. The finalists participated in the bank’s ‘Transact and Win’ campaign, using their Letshego MasterCards to make a purchase.

Picking the right key was the final challenge the three finalists had to solve. Once Kaliki luck kicked in, he became the owner of the grand prize. The other two finalists each received a consolation prize of N$5000.

Letshego Chief Executive, Dr Ester Kali, said “Our success is not solely measured by financial metrics but by the positive impact we create in the lives of our customers. At Letshego Bank Namibia, we count our blessings by the number of lives we change and transform through our services.”

A first-time car owner, Kaliki was overwhelmed with gratitude. He thanked Letshego Bank and said, “Winning this car represents a fresh start for me, providing a more comfortable means of transportation for my family and daily commutes to and from work.”

The three finalists were chosen randomly from a pool of clients who qualified according to the rules of the campaign. The selection process was supervised by independent auditors.

Karel Kaliki Kandjima (left), is the owner of a new Polo for which he picked the right key in the final of Lethego Bank’s MasterCard swipe campaign. On the right is the bank’s Chief Executive, Dr Ester Kali.