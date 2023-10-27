Planned power outage to impact Kavango East and West Regions on Sunday

Power utility, NamPower this week disclosed plans for a scheduled power outage set to affect the Kavango East and Kavango West regions.

The interruption in power supply is slated to occur on Sunday, 19 November, spanning from 07:00 to 19:00 local time.

The purpose behind this planned outage is to facilitate the integration and activation of a new transformer at the Rundu Substation, a statement issued by the Corporate Communication Section of NamPower

The equipment installment is specifically aimed at meeting the escalating electricity demand observed in the town. Additionally, essential maintenance operations are scheduled to be undertaken during this period, the statement further added.

Meanwhile, NamPower emphasizes the importance of caution among residents and the general public during these power outages. It is strongly advised to consider all power lines and electrical points as active (“live”) even in the absence of electricity, as there may be instances where power is restored without prior notification.

Recognizing the potential inconvenience these outages may cause, NamPower extends its apologies to the affected residents of both regions.