Select Page

City of Windhoek and UNAM forge stronger ties for smart urban development

Posted by | Nov 14, 2023 |

City of Windhoek and UNAM forge stronger ties for smart urban development

The City of Windhoek and the University of Namibia (UNAM) have reaffirmed their earlier pledge to collaborate in various facets of urban development, during a recent visit by the City’s Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi to the UNAM management.

Matyayi’s visit, a component of his onboarding programme, focused on reinforcing the existing relationship between the two institutions to foster mutual cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of stakeholder engagement and shared learning for enhanced municipal governance, Matyayi underscored his intent to operationalize the cooperation agreement signed between the City and UNAM in July 2020.

He emphasized UNAM’s status as a hub for innovative ideas and stressed the importance of collaborative endeavours in fortifying the City’s systems, processes, and infrastructure. “Our resolve is to transform Windhoek into a sustainable city by 2027, and we perceive our partnership with UNAM as a pivotal contributor to achieve this objective,” Matyayi emphasized.

Professor Frednard Gideon, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at UNAM, warmly welcomed Matyayi and affirmed the university’s wholehearted support and commitment to the cause.

“We possess an array of programmes that directly align with the City’s mandates and vision,” he noted, highlighting UNAM’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives beneficial to both institutions and the residents of Windhoek.

The collaborative agreement encompasses a broad spectrum of research and policy development, water supply and scientific services, renewable energy, urban agriculture, and social services. These focal points are pillars for joint initiatives to fasttrack Windhoek’s development.

 

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NamWater and Altereo ink agreement to secure drinking water supply and distribution for Keetmanshoop

NamWater and Altereo ink agreement to secure drinking water supply and distribution for Keetmanshoop

21 November 2018

Erongo Desalination Plant produces 50 billion litres of drinkable water

Erongo Desalination Plant produces 50 billion litres of drinkable water

20 November 2019

German funding assists with the construction of allweather access roads in the north

German funding assists with the construction of allweather access roads in the north

11 June 2019

!Gawaxab meets Erongo business community to discuss pertinent economic issues facing the region.

!Gawaxab meets Erongo business community to discuss pertinent economic issues facing the region.

4 June 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<