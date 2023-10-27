City of Windhoek and UNAM forge stronger ties for smart urban development

The City of Windhoek and the University of Namibia (UNAM) have reaffirmed their earlier pledge to collaborate in various facets of urban development, during a recent visit by the City’s Chief Executive, Moses Matyayi to the UNAM management.

Matyayi’s visit, a component of his onboarding programme, focused on reinforcing the existing relationship between the two institutions to foster mutual cooperation.

Highlighting the significance of stakeholder engagement and shared learning for enhanced municipal governance, Matyayi underscored his intent to operationalize the cooperation agreement signed between the City and UNAM in July 2020.

He emphasized UNAM’s status as a hub for innovative ideas and stressed the importance of collaborative endeavours in fortifying the City’s systems, processes, and infrastructure. “Our resolve is to transform Windhoek into a sustainable city by 2027, and we perceive our partnership with UNAM as a pivotal contributor to achieve this objective,” Matyayi emphasized.

Professor Frednard Gideon, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at UNAM, warmly welcomed Matyayi and affirmed the university’s wholehearted support and commitment to the cause.

“We possess an array of programmes that directly align with the City’s mandates and vision,” he noted, highlighting UNAM’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives beneficial to both institutions and the residents of Windhoek.

The collaborative agreement encompasses a broad spectrum of research and policy development, water supply and scientific services, renewable energy, urban agriculture, and social services. These focal points are pillars for joint initiatives to fasttrack Windhoek’s development.