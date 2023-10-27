Local chess boosted with N$500,000 sponsorship from Bank Windhoek

Bank Windhoek marked a significant stride in promoting intellectual development and fostering chess nationwide by announcing a N$500,000 sponsorship for the Namibian Chess Federation (NCF) during their launch of the Bank Windhoek Chess Championship on Tuesday.

Jacquiline​ Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, unveiled the sponsorship aimed at supporting chess developmental programs, tournaments, and educational initiatives across Namibia.

The generous sponsorship from Bank Windhoek is poised to infuse resources into chess-related activities, aligning with the bank’s commitment to the sport and its investment in nurturing Namibia’s intellectual capital.

Pack highlighted Bank Windhoek’s longstanding involvement in the chess community since 2007. The bank has been an instrumental partner in empowering the sport, notably through initiatives like the Bank Windhoek National Junior Chess Championships, which span across 100 schools.

She emphasized the significance of chess beyond being a game, citing its instrumental role in enhancing critical thinking, analytical skills, and strategic decision-making, all vital traits in today’s technology-driven world.

Drawing attention to the intrinsic link between chess and numerical capabilities, Pack pointed out the game’s inherent connection to mathematical thinking, calculation, and strategic planning. “Chess acts as a catalyst for enhancing these skills, providing a dynamic platform for individuals to elevate their cognitive abilities,” she stressed.

Moreover, Pack highlighted Bank Windhoek’s collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Education to equip teachers and learners with enhanced mathematical skills, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to advancing numerical capabilities in Namibia.

Expressing gratitude for the substantial sponsorship, Goodwill Khoa, President of the NCF, lauded Bank Windhoek’s support, deeming it pivotal for fostering the growth and expansion of chess across all fourteen regions of Namibia. Khoa emphasized that chess’s success hinges on collective efforts and encouraged active participation from the sports community to further the sport’s accessibility and inclusivity.

In conclusion, Pack reaffirmed Bank Windhoek’s commitment to empowering Namibian youth, emphasizing the shared journey of promoting chess as a catalyst for intellectual enrichment within the community. “Let’s unite in cultivating a culture that values critical thinking, strategic planning, and numerical proficiency through chess, fostering a brighter future for Namibia,” she urged.

As recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), chess stands as a sport that not only entertains but also stimulates intellectual growth. With approximately 605 million adults engaging in chess globally, its influence in enhancing critical skills remains undeniable.