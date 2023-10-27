Inter-mine games slated for 24 November

By Adolf Kaure.

The 2023 Chamber of Mines Inter-Mine Games will be taking place on 24 and 25 November in Swakopmund.

Hosted by Rössing Uranium, the annual event will comprise various sports codes like soccer, netball, chess, darts, pool, volleyball and athletics.

The draw to determine how teams will be paired for all the represented sport codes, was recently conducted in Swlopmund.

Rössing Uranium’s Corporate Communications Manager, Daylight Ekandjo said that the Inter-Mine Games provides an opportunity for miners to give miners a well deserved break from the strenuous work environment that they are constantly in.

“It allows us to unwind and not be in the high pressure. It allows us to have camaraderie when we collaborate,” she said at the draw.

She further stated that the games serve as a platform for employees of the competing mines to discover sporting abilities which they did not know they possess.

“It inspires us as we compete against each other. It allows us to challenge ourselves to expose our hidden talents,” she said.

The Inter-mine Games were confirmed this week for the weekend of the 24th November. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)