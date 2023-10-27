Osona Village welcomes green initiative as Nedbank donates trees

Osona Village received a generous donation of trees valued at N$25,000 last week, courtesy of Nedbank in collaboration with Okamita Properties, a local property developer working within the village.

The trees were donated with the explicit goal of fostering a greener future for the community.

Nedbank, through its philanthropic efforts, recognized the growing number of homeowners in Osona Village, prompting a strategic partnership with Okamita Properties to enhance the village’s greenery.

This initiative termed the Okamita Properties One Tree at a Time project, aims to strategically plant trees in front of various houses within Osona. The trees will serve multiple purposes, such as noise absorption, air purification, acting as windbreaks, providing shade, and overall enhancing the residents’ quality of life.

In a statement, Nedbank highlighted its commitment to environmental sustainability, citing this donation as a proactive step towards fostering a more sustainable living environment. The bank expressed its dedication to supporting eco-conscious initiatives and stressed the importance of tree planting in creating a greener, healthier community.

Amanda von Wielligh, Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Secured Lending, underscored the bank’s commitment to preserving the environment and building a sustainable future. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Okamita Properties to contribute to their vision of a green and eco-conscious community. This donation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve,” she stated.

Jaco Koen from Okamita Properties highlighted the transformative impact of trees within communities, emphasizing their role in enhancing the aesthetics and creating environments conducive to both physical and mental well-being. Since the initiative’s launch in September 2023, over 80 trees have been planted, with Koen expressing gratitude to Nedbank Namibia for their valuable contribution to realizing their vision.

The tree donation serves as a symbol of collective efforts towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for Osona Village, portraying the proactive role that corporations and local developers can play in fostering environmental consciousness and community well-being.