Walvis Bay anticipates multi-million dollar IUM campus development

A groundbreaking ceremony for the International University of Management (IUM) Campus took place last week in Walvis Bay, heralding the construction of a state-of-the-art facility set to commence shortly and expected to conclude in July 2024.

David Namwindi, Council Chairperson and University founder announced that the campus would cater to all towns in the Erongo Region. “Tertiary education needs to be accessible to all and not limited to capital cities,” he emphasized.

Namwindi highlighted the impressive growth in student numbers, investment, and infrastructure development over the past two years. The University’s governing council has committed to substantial investment in infrastructure to position the institution among the world’s best.

Erongo Regional Governor, Honourable Neville Andre Itope, praised the University’s management, noting the project’s pivotal role in advancing education in the Erongo region. “This decision reflects IUM’s confidence in the region’s growth potential and commitment to providing quality education and training opportunities,” he stated.

Councillor Saara Mutondoka, Deputy Mayor of Walvis Bay, emphasized the significance of the investment for both IUM and the town. “This marks a significant milestone for Walvis Bay and its residents. As a municipality, we are dedicated to ensuring that investors feel confident and comfortable doing business with our Council while feeling right at home in our Port City,” she added.

The Walvis Bay Municipality disclosed that the construction of the new campus, excluding the land’s cost (purchased for over N$2 million), is estimated at N$38 million. Once completed, the university will boast amenities such as a sports stadium, 10 lecture halls, a multi-purpose hall, and courtyards, among others.