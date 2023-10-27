Local meat industry explores lucrative markets in UAE and Qatar

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) on Monday announced significant strides in securing market access for local meat and meat products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, creating promising opportunities for the country’s livestock industry.

In a statement released by the Executive Director, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, the ministry highlighted the successful market exploration mission conducted in July 2023. Delegates engaged in fruitful trade negotiation meetings with veterinary competent authorities in the UAE and the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, aiming to establish import, animal health, and veterinary public health requirements for the exportation of Namibian meat from both North and South of the Veterinary Cordon Fence (VCF).

The delegation held discussions with key stakeholders, including Halal accreditation authorities, food business operators, importers and exporters, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre of the UAE. These entities play crucial roles in the meat industry value chain of their respective countries.

The successful negotiations resulted in defining import requirements for the exportation of beef from approved abattoirs in the Northern Communal Areas to Qatar and the exportation of beef and lamb from the South of the Veterinary Cordon to the UAE.

Following this milestone, the Directorate of Veterinary Services collaborated with counterparts in both countries to secure veterinary export health certificates, facilitating the export of Namibian meat to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The ministry urges Namibian export-approved abattoirs to seize this golden opportunity and liaise with Halal certifying bodies approved by UAE and Qatar authorities. This accreditation ensures compliance with Halal laws and regulations before exportation. The Ministry encourages export-approved abattoirs to initiate discussions with meat importers in UAE and Qatar for the registration of their products, reinforcing the need for Halal accreditation.

For additional information, stakeholders and industry players are encouraged to reach out to Dr. Albertina Shilongo, Chief Veterinary Officer, at [email protected].

This development marks a pivotal moment for Namibia’s meat industry, opening doors to thriving markets in the Middle East and underlining the nation’s commitment to global trade expansion, Nghituwamata concluded.