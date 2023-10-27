Select Page

Ministry warns against unauthorized import of white rhinos

Nov 13, 2023

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism expressed concern on Sunday over the importation of live white rhinoceros from South Africa by registered Namibian game dealers for re-export to countries outside their natural distribution range.

In a statement, ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said South Africa has stricter domestic measures in place against the exporting of some wildlife species.

Namibian private farmers, especially registered game dealers, are cautioned not to engage in such transactions, as they will not be supported within the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora Convention, Muyunda said.

“We will not allow Namibia to be used to circumvent South African laws. Importing white rhinos from South Africa might also disadvantage our farmers/game dealers if they want to export white rhinoceros of Namibian origin,” he said.

According to Muyunda, this trend also poses a serious threat to conservation efforts. (Xinhua)

 

