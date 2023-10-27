Old Mutual Namibia launches Rewards Programme

Old Mutual Namibia last week on Friday officially launched its Rewards Programme. The event, attended by a gathering of distinguished guests, signaled a day dedicated to celebrating innovation and financial empowerment.

Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, underscored the unique nature of the programme, stating, “This is no ordinary initiative; it paves the way to a world of exciting possibilities and unparalleled rewards. Every step Old Mutual Namibia customers take in enhancing their financial knowledge and expanding their product portfolio with us will be met with tangible rewards. Imagine being rewarded for saving, taking control of your finances, and working to your financial goals. With Old Mutual Rewards, it’s now possible!”

Tassius Chigariro, Old Mutual Namibia’s Group Chief Executive, expressed unwavering pride and enthusiasm about this latest addition to Old Mutual’s product offerings.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to make Old Mutual Namibia the first choice for financial success. We’re not just talking about innovation; we’re talking about being the unwavering cornerstone of your prosperity,” he said in a statement.

Logan Fransman, Chief Operating Officer, highlighted, “Old Mutual will reward you for making responsible financial decisions to secure your future goals. Whether you are an existing or potential customer, you can now use our easy online tools to stay on track and get something back for all your great financial decisions. The rate at which you earn points and other discounted benefits is determined by your Old Mutual Rewards tier, and signing up is completely free.”

Brett Cameron, Head of Old Mutual Rewards, emphasized the transformative potential of the Rewards Programme, stating, “We are excited about our expansion into Namibia, highlighting our commitment to nurturing financial literacy and promoting good financial behaviors. Through this innovative platform, we will empower people to take better care of their financial future and make strides in fostering a culture of good money behavior.”