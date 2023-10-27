Electoral Commission to conduct mock voter registration

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is set to carry out a mock voter registration using the enhanced Integrated Mobile Voter Registration System (IMVRS) from 15 to 17 November.

This initiative is part of the preparation for the 2024 General Registration of Voters and the subsequent Presidential and National Assembly Elections, The ECN said in a statement on Monday.

According to the commission, after a comprehensive review of the 2019 and 2020 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, as well as the Regional Council and Local Authority Elections, the Commission upgraded the existing Mobile Voter Registration System to the more advanced IMVRS.

The Integrated Solution now incorporates voter registration, voter identification and verification, registration of political parties and organizations/associations, nominations, and election results management modules.

The primary objective of the mock registration exercise is to evaluate the real-time functionality and usability of the enhanced IMVRS, ensuring its readiness for the 2024 General Registration of Voters. The IMVRS, utilizing mobile technology, aims to enhance the efficiency of voter registration, marking a significant step in modernizing election processes. Rigorous testing is deemed necessary before the official launch to address any potential issues.

The upgraded system integrates advanced security and verification measures to uphold the integrity of the voter registration process, minimizing the risk of false registrations and boosting confidence in the electoral system.

Voter Registration Cards produced during the mock exercise will be clearly labeled as “Mock” and will not be issued to potential applicants. These cards will be returned to the ECN headquarters and securely destroyed. The ECN is committed to transparency, keeping political parties, organizations/associations, and the public informed about any technical challenges or glitches encountered during the pilot, with the possibility of further enhancements before the actual deployment during the General Registration of Voters.

Meanwhile, the Commission said Namibian citizens eligible to register are invited to participate in this crucial pilot, taking place in various constituencies and venues nationwide from 15 to 17 November.

The ECN further encourages key stakeholders, especially political parties and organizations/associations, to actively engage in this vital registration pilot exercise.

All inquiries and official correspondences should be directed to the Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer or the members of the Electoral Commission: Mrs. Elsie Nghikembua (Chairperson), Mr. Gerson Tjihenuna, Mr. Evaristus Evaristus, Dr. Emmerentia Leonard, and Dr. Gerson Sindano.