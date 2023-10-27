Huawei set to catapult Telecom’s network to latest tech standards

Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has just signed a comprehensive agreement with Telecom Namibia for a fixed-mobile convergence core network. The intended upgrade is part of the national telco’s turnaround strategy as outlined in its 2027 strategic business plan launched earlier this year.

Fixed-mobile convergence removes the distinctions between fixed and mobile telecommunications networks by creating seamless services, using a combination of fixed broadband and local access wireless technologies, to meet customers’ fixed line as well as mobile needs.

Fixed-mobile convergence will, amongst others, enhance efficiency for customers, improve connectivity, offer customers more telephony options, improve the network’s energy efficiency, and allow cloud applications for communication services.

The agreement was sealed at a signing ceremony on Friday 10 November by Telecom Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda, and Huawei Managing Director, Mr Michael Zhang.

Dr Shanapinda said “Telecom Namibia is confident that the successful implementation of the Fixed-Mobile Convergence network will accelerate our digital transformation, enabling Telecom to provide cutting-edge telecommunications solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in Namibia. This is a huge investment in our network and highlights the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering exceptional services to its customers.”

Mr Zhang said “We are delighted to collaborate with Telecom Namibia on this project. The Fixed-Mobile Convergence system will not only complement Telecom’s network stability but also add significant value to its current products. Telecom Namibia will now be able to compete effectively in the highly competitive telecommunications space alongside other industry players.”