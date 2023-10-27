Empathy Project 2023 benefits Lüderitz Schools with essential supplies

In a display of community support, Bank Windhoek’s Lüderitz Service Centre has taken part in its Empathy Project 2023 by providing essential needs and cleaning materials to four local schools.

The beneficiaries include Marmer Primary School, Diaz Primary School, Helene Van Rhijn Primary School, and Nautilus Primary School.

The team expressed their fulfillment in collaborating with others to bring joy to the students in these schools. School principals conveyed their immense gratitude, emphasizing that the assistance from Bank Windhoek’s Empathy Project has positively impacted hundreds of learners within the community.

The Bank Windhoek Empathy Project is an annual initiative across the bank that allocates funding to branches and departments, allowing them to support community projects of their choosing.

Bronwyn Moody, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships at Bank Windhoek, highlighted the bank’s belief in the crucial role each staff member plays in uplifting the community where they operate.

This initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to being responsible corporate citizens and leaving a positive social footprint.

The Empathy Project’s theme for 2023 is centered on education, with a budget of nearly N$500,000 allocated for donations.

Nationwide, 68 schools and early childhood development centers have received support through the project, including provisions such as stationery, uniforms, gardening supplies, and renovations. The initiative extends its impact beyond schools, also reaching orphanages, facilities catering to children with special needs, and health centres. This holistic approach underscores Bank Windhoek’s commitment to fostering positive change and contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves.