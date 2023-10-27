Nkurenkuru Vocational Training Centre now 62% complete

Governor Sirkka Ausiku of Kavango West expressed admiration for the remarkable advancements achieved in the construction of the Nkurenkuru Vocational Training Center (VTC) during her recent site visit.

The ongoing phase of construction includes key components such as the administration block, sewing block, handwork workshop, plumbing and solar maintenance, and hospitality facilities.

Ausiku commended the strides made in the project and urged the contractor to maintain the momentum, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the contractual completion date set for July 2024.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology in Kavango West reported that the project site, handed over to Betonstein CC by the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) in November 2022, has reached an impressive 62% completion.

They noted that this progress follows the cancellation of a previous contract awarded to Neu-Olulya Trading cc by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) last year.

The decision to cancel the contract with Neu-Olulya Trading cc was based on issues of poor workmanship and slow project implementation, as revealed during monitoring and evaluation visits by CPBN.

The first visit took place on 10 November 2020, followed by another in April 2021, prompting the need for a change in contractors to ensure the successful and timely completion of the vocational training centre.