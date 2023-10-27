Statistics Agency provides update on census payments

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Friday issued a comprehensive update on the status of payments for the Census field staff and transport service providers involved in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni in a statement said, that for both the Census field staff salaries and the transport service providers, payments are processed per region, with the NSA paying after thorough verification, with the initial region set to receive payments Monday, 13 November.

However, the NSA aims to expedite the process, with the possibility of making the first payments on Friday, 10 November contingent upon successful verification of payment batches, he added.

“To avoid any potential delays, the NSA emphasizes that payment requests lacking required documentation will be addressed separately. The agency commits to daily updates on payments starting 10 November to keep the affected individuals and the nation informed,” he said.

According to Shimuafeni, the NSA has already disbursed payments for various allowances to field staff, including enumerators, team supervisors, and constituency supervisors. These allowances cover training, field staff, and transport.

The outstanding payment for the more than 13,000 Census field staff is their actual salaries. The payment process involves meticulous verification steps, including the inspection of returned equipment, contract content, disciplinary matters, tax certificates, banking details, and verification of previous payments or deductions.

Shimuafeni said over 2,700 vehicle owners providing transport services are undergoing a payment process that includes contract verifications, fuel reconciliation, days worked, and verification of banking details.

“Our staff members are hard at work to ensure that the process is effective and efficient without cutting corners and not compromising on the quality of work as well as compliance with the law. We equally ask those who have not submitted their required documents to do so to avoid unnecessary delays,” he concluded.