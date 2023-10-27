Dr Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi to empower businesswomen at Economist Club Event

In a significant event for women in business, Dr Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Private Sector Interface, is set to take centre stage as the guest speaker at the Economist Businesswomen Club’s breakfast catch-up.

The event is scheduled for 16 November at the Am Weinberg Conference Centre, running from 07:30 to 09:30.

The breakfast, expertly hosted and organised by Desere Lundon-Muller, extends an open invitation to the public, offering a unique opportunity to engage with Zaamwani-Kamwi as she imparts invaluable insights on ‘Finding your voice as you navigate the corporate world’.

Lundon-Muller highlighted the global evidence affirming women’s remarkable contributions across various industries while underscoring the persistent obstacles they continue to face in the workplace.

During her address, Zaamwani-Kamwi will delve into essential topics, including the significance of advocating and negotiating for oneself, strategies to overcome self-doubt, dispelling gender stereotypes, building a robust professional network, and mastering the art of negotiation.

“Our goal at the Club is to serve as a platform for the exchange of ideas and expertise, fostering purposeful networking to bolster the personal development and management acumen of our members. In doing so, we aim to elevate the status and influence of women in their respective fields,” said Lundon-Muller.

In her professional capacity, Zaamwani-Kamwi is best known for her leading role as the former Chief executive of Namdeb Diamond Corporation, transforming it from a local diamond miner to a national corporation with significant impact. She guided the diamond major through the turbulent years following the great recession with great skill.

For those eager to partake in this enlightening event, the breakfast comes for N$330 for non-members and N$310 for club members. An investment that promises to yield invaluable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.