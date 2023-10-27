Country faces severe blood shortage; Blood Transfusion Services embarks on vital donation clinics

As the country grapples with a dire shortage of blood reserves crucial for hospitals nationwide, the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) is taking immediate action, with two vital blood donation clinics in Windhoek and Ongwediva from 11 November.

In a statement this week the NAMBTS said the situation’s urgency cannot be overstated, as hospitals depend on an adequate supply of blood to deliver essential medical care.

The Windhoek Town Blood Donation Clinic will be held at the NAMBTS Headquarters Centre at 35 Tal Street Ausspannplatz from 08:00 to 14:00 and the Ongwediva Town Blood Donation Clinic will be held at the Maroela Mall location from 09:00 to 15:00

The NAMBTS said they have observed significant increases in blood transfusions for patients since the beginning of September, coupled with low intake of various blood donation drives over the preceding two months.

“Our reserves have dropped to 4 days’ bloodstock and O positive and O negative blood types being the most affected. This means that blood banks and hospitals in the country only have sufficient blood that will last for the next 4 days if no significant further blood collections are made,” they added.

They said this is a critical situation and they are appealing to all donors especially those with the O-type blood, to donate immediately to help ensure that lives are saved this festive season.

“With only 1% of the Namibia population donating blood annually, we need the assistance of more Namibians of all blood types to donate blood and help save the lives of patients in hospitals and medical centres around the country. We want to invite all active, dormant, or first-time donors to donate blood at the blood donation clinic,” they urged.

NAMBTS will provide transport for both blood donation sessions, to make arrangements in Windhoek contact Salmi on 081 122 1265, and for Ongwediva contact Adolf on 081 162 0834.

“Please donate blood to help save the lives of patients such as mothers who bleed excessively during childbirth, cancer patients as part of their treatment patients who are involved in trauma incidents, and those who require various surgeries to mention but a few,” they concluded.