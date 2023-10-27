Desert Dash for Beau and Flip’s Desert Lions

A four-(wo)man cycling team riding for the cause of the desert lions and in memory of one of their biggest fans, has been training hard for the Nedbank Desert Dash that starts on Friday 08 December.

Riding under the banner Beau’s Pride, Johan Liebenberg, Dewald Nel, Fanie Britz and Bibi Cornelissen, will tackle the excruciating 300-kilometre dash in honour of Beau van der Westhuizen who succumbed at a youthful age to cancer in 2022. The desert lions were one of Beau’s passions, a beacon of hope for conservation in the young man’s mind.

The desert lions entered the global radar as a result of the dedicated conservation work of their chief custodian, Dr Flip Stander, conservatoire extraordinaire and guardian of the peace between the lions and humans who share their territory.

“At the heart of our work lies an unwavering commitment to understanding and safeguarding these remarkable desert lions. Our primary focus centers on collecting essential baseline ecological data on the lion population, delving into their behaviour, biology, and their unparalleled adaptation to survive in the unforgiving Namib Desert,” said Dr Stander.

“One of our fundamental goals is to address the pressing issue of human-lion conflict. As these unique lions continue to navigate their harsh environment, they often cross paths with the human population. We are fully aware that the coexistence of humans and lions is essential to the conservation of these magnificent creatures and the preservation of the delicate ecosystem they call home. Our work seeks to find common ground, forging a path to mutual respect and sustainable cohabitation,” he continued.

Casting a little light on Beau’s captivation with Dr Stander’s work, the team’s spokesperson, Roux-ché Locke, said “As Beau’s Pride dedicate themselves to the Desert Lion Conservation mission, we are calling upon individuals, communities, and organizations to join us in this crucial endeavour. The Namib Desert and its iconic lion population need our collective support. By contributing to the Desert Lion Project, we are all helping to continue their work in the field, gathering crucial data, and fostering community-driven conservation solutions.”