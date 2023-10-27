Select Page

Paired hospital cooperation mechanism to advance healthcare launched in Walvis Bay

Posted by | Nov 9, 2023 |

Paired hospital cooperation mechanism to advance healthcare launched in Walvis Bay

The launch of the Namibia- China paired hospital cooperation mechanism took place this week at Walvis Bay Hospital, accompanied by a generous donation of medical equipment from the Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

This initiative, by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s directive in June 2020, aims to establish 30 paired hospital collaborations between Chinese and African medical institutions, thereby advancing healthcare across the continent.

The donated equipment, valued at an estimated N$1.07 million, encompasses a range of essential medical devices. This includes a ventilator, patient monitor, defibrillation monitor, baby incubators, portable suctions, a telemedicine collaboration platform, a cloud imaging system, and various cutting-edge ICT equipment.

These contributions are anticipated to significantly bolster the healthcare capabilities of Walvis Bay Hospital and contribute to the overall enhancement of medical services in the region.

Chief Medical Officer of the Erongo Health Directorate, Leonard Kabongo in a statement, highlighted the collaborative effort between the two hospitals to implement medical projects to bolster the provision of high-quality healthcare services in Namibia.

“The projects will provide capacity building in intensive care, radiology, and emergency medicine to medical staff in Walvis Bay,” he said, noting that the first batch of staff had undergone training already.

Furthermore, the initiative also seeks to install a CT scan at Walvis Bay, anticipated to be operational by the first quarter of the upcoming year. Additionally, a telemedicine facility will be set up to facilitate collaboration between Walvis Bay and Hangzhou in China.

According to Kabango the Walvis Bay Hospital for the longest time was without a CT scan and all patients were referred to intermediate hospitals in the capital Windhoek.

Kabango lauded the Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine for the donation which will support the establishment of a high-care unit and assist in effective patient management work.

The Economic Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, Wei Jinming, who presided over the donation ceremony expressed his gratitude to the country’s health ministry and the Health Commission of Zhejiang Province for their active collaboration.

He also commended the two parties for their full cooperation, culminating in the successful launch of the China-Namibia paired hospital cooperation mechanism in Walvis Bay.

The event witnessed the presence of various Namibian officials, medical experts from both hospitals, the Chinese medical team, and distinguished guests.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Cancer Association and partners launch 2022 Pink Drive series

Cancer Association and partners launch 2022 Pink Drive series

9 June 2022

Health Ministry currently conducting national immunisation coverage survey

Health Ministry currently conducting national immunisation coverage survey

16 December 2022

Bank Windhoek supports White Cane Day

Bank Windhoek supports White Cane Day

11 October 2013

First weekend of December marred with road crash fatalities

First weekend of December marred with road crash fatalities

6 December 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<