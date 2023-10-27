Swakopmund Primary wins Bakpro schools quiz

Swakopmund Primary School clinched the top honours at the Bakpro 2023 Swakopmund Primary Schools Quiz Competition, in a heart-pounding face-off held recently.

The school won N$8000 and Tamariskia Primary School took home the second prize of N$5000, while Vrede Rede Primary School was in third place and won N$3000.

The Swakopmund Municipality said the competition was a platform for multiple primary schools, with each school fielding four students from grades 4 to 7.

“After intense rounds of competition, the contest narrowed down to five outstanding schools and the competition spanned from 09:00 to 15:00, offering a full day of intellectual challenges,” they added.

“We are already excited for what promises to be a thrilling 2024 competition. Swakopmund Primary School’s victory has set the stage for an exciting year ahead. Stay tuned for updates and mark your calendars as we gear up for another year of intellectual battles and camaraderie among Swakopmund’s brightest young minds,” they said.

The competition was organised by Project Bright Futures, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the Erongo Regional Council: Directorate of Education, and the Swakopmund Municipality.