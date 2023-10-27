Eagles improve in Cricket T20 World rankings

The senior men’s cricket team has reached a historic milestone in the world of cricket by reaching its highest ranking position ever in the international circuit, with it now being ranked 12th, an executive said this week.

In an audio statement Cricket Namibia, marketing manager, Natalia Nauyoma said this remarkable achievement is not only a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication but also a moment of pride for Namibia.

“The team ranking table was updated after the tournament when Namibia beat Zimbabwe on home ground in the Castle Lite series. A huge congratulations to Namibia for this historic achievement,” she added.

Namibia defeated Zimbabwe in a Castle Lite five-match T20I series which took place from 24 to 30 October, which went down to the wire, with Namibia triumphing 3-2 over Zimbabwe.

Namibia is now ranked a spot above the 13th position, Ireland, and one spot behind Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the next test for Namibia is the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set to kick off on 22 to 30 November.

Currently, seven teams are hunting for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Joining Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Uganda at the regional final are four teams from across the two Sub-Regional Qualifiers: Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

The teams will meet in Namibia to decide the pair of sides off to the USA and the West Indies in June 2024.