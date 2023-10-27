Goethe-Institut distributes 10,000 books to bring joy of reading to local children

The Goethe-Institut Namibia has taken a significant step towards promoting education and cultivating a culture of reading locally.

They have generously distributed 10,000 books to preschool and primary school-aged children across the country. This initiative is particularly focused on communities where oral storytelling holds great significance.

Detlef Pfeifer, Head of Library and Information at the Institut, expressed their dedication to respecting and strengthening traditional storytelling while introducing children to the world of written narratives.

He emphasized the importance of written stories as a complement to oral traditions.

“Our ambitious goal is to foster reading skills and instill a love for reading in children, regardless of their social or economic background. With the distribution of 400 books at the We Learn Festival in the Swakopmund/Mondesa Community Library, we have now achieved the remarkable milestone of 10,000 book donations,” he announced.

Pfeifer went on to share that, in addition to reaching children in the suburbs of Swakopmund and Windhoek, books have also brought joy to children in various regions, spanning from Aussenkehr and Luderitz in the south to Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo, Omuthiya, and Oniipa in the north.

Looking ahead to 2024, Booksprint Namibia plans to publish books not only in English but also in many of Namibia’s local languages, including Otjiherero, Oshikwanyama, and Setswana. Alongside book distribution, the initiative will also organize events featuring storytellers in schools and communities.

These programmes aim to inspire children to delve into the world of stories and experience the delight of reading. Trained reading mentors will be present to encourage children, utilizing tools like picture book cinemas.

Pfeifer highlighted this initiative as a powerful example of how education and culture can work hand in hand to enrich children’s lives, enhance their future prospects, and open the door to a world of knowledge, adventure, and imagination for young Namibians.

Schools interested in participating in this programme can contact the Goethe-Institut at [email protected].