MultiChoice calls for climate change solutions in 2024 Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, in collaboration with MultiChoice, has extended an invitation to African organisations engaged in impactful initiatives focused on healing and revitalizing the planet.

The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global environmental award, will grant five winners N$20 million each to scale their projects.

The competition welcomes submissions from innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and activists striving to pioneer cutting-edge solutions to combat climate change in the 2024 edition.

MultiChoice outlined the five categories of the Earthshot Prize, which include initiatives to protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive oceans, create a waste-free world, and address climate-related challenges.

They have set up an entry portal at https://apo-opa.info/49sNl0G, and all submissions must be made by 30 November.

Representatives from MultiChoice will then review and officially nominate selections directly to the Earthshot Prize.

Winners will also gain access to a global network of professional and technical support to expand their initiatives. This includes resources spanning various professions and sectors such as manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal expertise, digital technology, business strategy, and government relations through The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance.

Driven by their purpose to Enrich Lives, MultiChoice emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the future of Africa, its natural resources, and its communities.

They believe in collaborating with partners to create a world where prosperity extends through generations. As such, they not only encourage African innovators to enter the environmental prize, but have also teamed up with the Earthshot Prize to accelerate and highlight the innovative efforts of activists, scientists, and visionaries working to combat the climate crisis in Africa and beyond.