“NUIT” Dance Production Lights Up NTN for One Night Only

“NUIT,” a mesmerizing contemporary dance performance conceived by choreographers Laurence Yadi and Nicolas Cantillon from Compagnie 7273 in 2019, is set to grace the stage at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) for an exclusive one-night showing.

The event is scheduled for 22 November at 19:00, with tickets available for purchase online at Webtickets or at Pick n Pay outlets nationwide for N$120, and N$80 for children and pensioners.

According to NTN, “NUIT” is a captivating exploration of movement, music, and emotion that delves into the depths of the human experience. The production boasts innovative choreography, a moving musical score, and a talented ensemble of female dancers, promising to take the audience on a journey of self-discovery, transformation, and connection.

The performance features six female dancers who communicate through a shared choreographic language as if they’ve carried this dance within them from the very beginning. Their movements convey a sense of intimacy and harmony, complementing one another in a dance that feels like a shared ritual. Set to the rhythmic compositions of Egyptian musician Maurice Louca, the dancers embody an organic society, exploring the symbolism of circles and inviting individuals to confront the continuum of the past, present, and future.

This production, with its cast of six female dancers delving into a world of ecstasy, offers a unique experience for local audiences. It promises to push the boundaries of contemporary dance in Namibia, showcasing the power of art to inspire, challenge, and bridge cultural divides. “NUIT” is a testament to the strength of community and its ability to be explored through the medium of dance.

“Don’t miss this enchanting performance at NTN. Get your tickets and be ready to be transported on a journey of artistic expression and human connection,” they concluded.