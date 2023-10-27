Trustco Junior Masters draws cream of young tennis crop

Young tennis players from age 10 to 18 battled it out for spot on the podium over the previous weekend when the Trustco Junior Masters tournament was held at the Central Tennis Courts in Windhoek.

Eventually, after two tennis days of a high standard, gold, silver and bronze medals went to twenty nine players.

During the opening ceremony, Lucky Gawanab, the vice-president of the NTA, thanked Trustco for the sponsorship saying “As a tennis association, we are deeply honoured to have the steadfast backing of our main sponsor, Trustco. You have been walking this journey with us for years now. The progress of junior tennis owes much to your genuine support,” he said.

Daniël du Toit, Chairperson of Junior Tennis Namibia, said “It continues to be a privilege to stand alongside Trustco Group in ensuring that junior tennis remains at the forefront of junior sports in Namibia. This partnership allows us to cultivate tennis from its very roots, reaching communities far and wide across the country. Trustco, thank you – we are inspired by the knowledge that we have your support.”

“Congratulations to all the junior masters players! Every single one of you displayed unwavering commitment, exceptional sportsmanship and your dedication shone brightly on the courts throughout the year. We extend our gratitude to the NTA for once again teaming up with us in nurturing the growth of junior tennis in Namibia,” said Neville Basson, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Trustco.

The tournament results are:

Boys Under 10: 1st Shafishina Shimali, 2nd Breyton Bezuidenhout, 3rd Christiaan du Plessis.

Girls Under 10: 1st Janice Bezuidenhout, 2nd Roze van Wyk, 3rd Niamey Marcus.

Boys Under 12: 1st Johan Theron, 2nd De Witt Bergh, 3rd Tadiwa Mombeyarara.

Girls Under 12: 1st Emma Brinkmann, 2nd Linda Alemu, 3rd Erica Nakusera.

Boys Under 14: 1st Lian Kuhn, 2nd Luan Brand, 3rd Abraham Alemu.

Girls Under 14: 1st Minenhle Moyo, 2nd Mari van Schalkwyk, 3rd Joanivia Bezuidenhout.

Boys Under 16: 1st Ruben Yssel, 2nd Eduan Scholliji, 3rd Ruan Calitz.

Girls Under 16: 1st Leandre Louw, 2nd Susanna van der Walt 3rd Anelmie Herholdt.

Boys Under 18: 1st Sarel Janse van Rensburg, 2nd Oliver Leicher, 3rd Dian Calitz.

Girls Under 18: 1st Larushka Kruger, 2nd Jamilla Hungamo.

Trustco, in support of the NTA, congratulated all the players and the podium winners. “You play a significant role in propelling the success of junior tennis in Namibia,” the company stated.