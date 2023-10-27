Nedbank team up to boost small businesses

Nedbank Namibia, a leading bank, is partnering with the Namibia Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Participating financial institutions seek to address a significant hurdle faced by SMEs – the lack of collateral to secure business loans from commercial finance entities.

The Finance and Public Enterprises Minister, Iipumbu Shiimi, started the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for SMEs in 2020. The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN), Nasria, and the Bank of Namibia are working together on this project. SMEs who are eligible and only need collateral can get 60% of their loan amount covered.

Sam Ikela, Head of SME Banking at Nedbank Namibia, explained, “The CGS is here to help SMEs get loans from commercial banks even if they don’t have enough collateral. This is important because small businesses in Namibia have a lot of potential for success, but they often don’t have the collateral traditional banks need. This makes it hard for them to grow and help the economy. With the CGS, SMEs can get credit without needing as much collateral.”

Shiimi said that this partnership is a smart way to help SMEs who struggle with collateral. The government and the Bank of Namibia have put N$98 million into this scheme. It will help SMEs by covering 60% of their loan amount. SMEs in Namibia are businesses with 1 to 200 employees and make up a big part of the country’s economy. They contribute about 12% of Namibia’s money-making and give jobs to over 200,000 people. They’re also good at creating new ideas and jobs, especially in places where it’s hard to find work.

Nedbank is one of two banks in Namibia offering this scheme. They’re showing their support for SMEs by joining in with N$20 million. This will help SMEs apply for loans and get some collateral cover. This will make it easier for SMEs to get the money they need, and it will help Nedbank grow too.

More banks are planning to join the CGS, which will give SMEs even more choices for loans. This will also make banks work harder to help SMEs, which could lead to better deals for borrowers.

DBN already helps SMEs by making it easier to get loans without too much collateral. They’re working with banks like Nedbank to reach even more SMEs who want to get loans from regular banks. This will help more SMEs get what they need to grow their businesses.

Nasria Ltd, which started in 1987, gives special insurance to make things better for everyone. They’ll back up the scheme, making it safer for banks and SMEs.

Minister Shiimi said that everyone needs to work together to help SMEs, especially now during tough times because of COVID-19. He wants banks, the government, and SMEs to come up with new ideas to help Namibia grow.

“This is a big step forward for SMEs in Namibia. Nedbank is helping them succeed by offering collateral cover. This shows that Nedbank cares about SMEs and wants to help them grow,” said Ikela.

The CGS is going to change things for Namibian SMEs. As more banks join and SMEs find it easier to get loans, things are going to look up for small businesses in Namibia. When we all work together, we can make Namibia’s economy better.

“The CGS could help Namibia’s SMEs and the whole country,” concluded Ikela.