Shifeta urges swift climate finance for Africa

On Monday, the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, emphasised the critical need to address the adverse effects of climate change across the African continent.

During the Green Climate Fund’s Regional Dialogue with Africa in Windhoek, Shifeta said that although adapting to climate change is of utmost importance, the available funding falls significantly short of the required amount.

Shifeta stressed that the crucial role of developed nations in fulfilling their commitments to climate and development finance, urging them to meet their pledges to double adaptation funding, with a special emphasis on supporting Africa.

He said that for Africa, adapting to the adverse effects of climate change is a matter of urgency. However, the funding allocated for climate adaptation is far from sufficient, he noted.

Shifeta pointed out that African countries have set ambitious goals in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, aiming to build climate-resilient and low-carbon economies. Yet, many of these commitments are contingent upon receiving adequate financial, technical, and capacity-building support.

Climate finance plays a crucial role in enabling Africa to adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change and ensuring that its future development aligns with the imperative of limiting global warming.

He believes that relying solely on public funding will not be adequate, given the scale of investments required and the current and future limitations on public domestic resources in Africa. He also highlighted the significant potential of the private sector in meeting Africa’s climate finance needs.

To mobilise private financing, Shifeta stated that public entities need to enhance policy frameworks and investment environments, as well as deploy concessional financing to address investment obstacles.

Shifeta emphasised that Africa has the opportunity to embrace a path that is both low-carbon and climate-resilient, which can lead to achieving both development and climate objectives. However, he stressed that substantial investments in energy transitions, sustainable infrastructure, climate change adaptation, resilience, and the restoration of natural capital and biodiversity are indispensable to attain this goal. (Xinhua).