Cancer Association and Liberty Life join forces for men’s health

Liberty Life Namibia has joined hands with the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to offer men’s health screenings this month, marking its 20th year of operation in Namibia.

The screenings will be conducted at CAN and will be accessible to 20 men per week, strictly by appointment.

Sister Aina Ngitongo from CAN highlighted that prostate cancer remains a significant health concern in Namibia, mirroring trends seen globally, with a surge in advanced cases. She emphasized that there is a low turnout for prostate cancer screening, attributed to factors such as limited awareness about the importance of early detection, associated risk factors, and the benefits of early intervention.

Tareekujie Tjiriange, from the Cancer Registrar, revealed that approximately 356 men receive a prostate cancer diagnosis annually. As the number of screened individuals rises, prostate cancer has now become the leading cancer per 100,000 individuals by age group, with a rate of 49.7, surpassing breast cancer which stands at 46.3 according to 2019 data. Tjiriange also noted that mouth, pharynx, and colorectal cancers are among the top three cancers diagnosed in men each year.

Monique Cloete, Managing Director at Liberty Life, emphasized that their commitment extends beyond financial support, aiming for a holistic impact on people’s lives. She stated that their collaboration with CAN is aligned with this purpose, aiming to provide vital men’s health screenings. The goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community’s well-being and to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Screenings will be available every Tuesday throughout November. To schedule an appointment for a screening, individuals can contact CAN at 081 953 7740 or 061 237 740.